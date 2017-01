Exit Wockhardt, says Shahina Mukadam

Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert told CNBC-TV18, "I have been holding a sell recommendation on Wockhardt and even now I do not see the investor making too much money over the next one year despite things working out for the company, if at all. The change that they have got from the UK approval - that was already known and it was factored into the price, so that was no reason to buy the stock.""There is no point in holding on to the stock. There are a lot of other stocks in the pharmaceutical space which should start showing good numbers over the next one-two years. So it's better to switch, I would suggest getting out of the stock," she added.