Avinash Gorakshakar, Market Expert told CNBC-TV18, "One should exit SpiceJet because airline companies are unlikely to report strong earnings at least in the next 1-2 quarters. The December quarter, as everyone is aware that the season has actually got spoiled. The demonetisation as well as the crude price impact is going to impact margins. And clearly the kind of risk reward which is there in airline companies, if one has a six month horizon, it is better to exit rather than waiting now in the current price."The share touched its 52-week high Rs 95.30 and 52-week low Rs 58 on 28 January, 2016 and 22 November, 2016, respectively.