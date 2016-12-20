Exit Snowman Logistics, says Rajat Bose

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com told CNBC-TV18, " Snowman Logistics is trading close to its 52-week low. Here I see an asset liability mismatch kind of a thing. If you are bidding on GST and logistic stocks, then you are bidding for at least some time, nine months to about 12 months or so. "
"If one has a horizon of only one month, I would say exit. But I would definitely bid on the long term and held on to it and not sold at 52-week low levels," he added.
At 14:50 hrs Snowman Logistics was quoting at Rs 51, down Rs 0.30, or 0.58 percent on the BSE.