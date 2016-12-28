Exit Noida Toll Bridge, says Shahina Mukadam

Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert told CNBC-TV18, "One should gets out of Noida Toll Bridge Company . It is a single project company and there is litigation. I think as per the order they cannot collect toll as of now and at best they may get some compensation from the government, but I don’t see any reason why the investor should remain in the stock, it is better to get out and switch."
At 14:49 hrs Noida Toll Bridge Company was quoting at Rs 13.24, up Rs 0.15, or 1.15 percent on the BSE.