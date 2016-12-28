Exit Noida Toll Bridge, says Shahina Mukadam

According to Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert, one may exit Noida Toll Bridge Company.
Dec 28, 2016, 03.16 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Exit Noida Toll Bridge, says Shahina Mukadam

According to Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert, one may exit Noida Toll Bridge Company.

Exit Noida Toll Bridge, says Shahina Mukadam

According to Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert, one may exit Noida Toll Bridge Company.

Shahina Mukadam (more)

, | Capital Expertise: Equity - Fundamental

Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert told CNBC-TV18, "One should gets out of  Noida Toll Bridge Company . It is a single project company and there is litigation. I think as per the order they cannot collect toll as of now and at best they may get some compensation from the government, but I don’t see any reason why the investor should remain in the stock, it is better to get out and switch."

At 14:49 hrs Noida Toll Bridge Company was quoting at Rs 13.24, up Rs 0.15, or 1.15 percent on the BSE.
Shahina Mukadam Noida Toll Bridge Company

Exit Noida Toll Bridge, says Shahina Mukadam

