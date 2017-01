Exit NMDC, says Shahina Mukadam

Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert told CNBC-TV18, "Iron ore prices are moving up. At the same time, I think that is too a large extent reflected in the up move that we have seen in the stock price. At current levels, what happens is NMDC is starting to look expensive. It is available at almost 10 times PE FY18. Also if you look at EV to EBITDA it is about 10 time current year, so it could get slightly cheaper but at the same time it is expensive.""Second point is that it is 74 percent held by the government and combined with this it is forward integrating into pellets as well as a steel plant where there could be some merger and acquisition activity on that front. These in my view are risks which are not factored into the valuations. I would suggest that one would exit it and look at other opportunities which are available," she said.