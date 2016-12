Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com told CNBC-TV18, "I would certainly advice an exit in Just Dial maybe on a bounce back. I don’t see the stock breaking Rs 400 levels.""At this level I think the market is poise for a good recovery as an investor I would recommend HDFC if one wants safety. One can even get into some of the pharma stocks where they have bottomed out and there can be some more upside, specifically a Lupin with 30-40 percent chances of appreciation in one year’s time," he said.