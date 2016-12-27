Exit Just Dial, says Sharmila Joshi

Sharmila Joshi of sharmilajoshi.com is of the view that one may exit Just Dial.
Dec 27, 2016, 03.26 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Exit Just Dial, says Sharmila Joshi

Sharmila Joshi of sharmilajoshi.com is of the view that one may exit Just Dial.

Exit Just Dial, says Sharmila Joshi

Sharmila Joshi of sharmilajoshi.com is of the view that one may exit Just Dial.

Sharmila Joshi (more)

, sharmilajoshi.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Fundamental ,IPO

Sharmila Joshi of sharmilajoshi.com told CNBC-TV18, "I don’t really have very many great things to say about  Just Dial simply because I think their business model is at risk. So, perhaps the stock price may move up from this level and a lot of negative is in the price etc, but the point remains that I don’t really see what it is that really going to improve things for them going ahead just yet."

"I would really say that sell and you are getting a lot of stocks just now which have corrected from their highs almost close to 15-20 percent and it might make more sense to invest in something like that in the hope that you will recover, because at least over there the business model is intact and they have just sold off because of the overall environment."

"I think Just Dial is one stock, which is an exception and corrected even before this entire November event and since then maybe it is down another 10-13 percent, so I would just say that exit the stock," she said.
