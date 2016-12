Exit J&K Bank on rise, says Rajat Bose

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com told CNBC-TV18, " Jammu and Kashmir Bank is trading near its 52-week low. But I would say that if it fails to take out the level of Rs 71 decisively, on any kind of upswing that is a recovery swing, then one should bail out of the stock because at these levels, at 52-week low and when the stock is falling, I would not suggest an exit and at least wait for one small upturn and if that fails to live up to our expectation, one should bail out of this stock."At 15:02 hrs Jammu and Kashmir Bank was quoting at Rs 62.65, down Rs 1.30, or 2.03 percent on the BSE.