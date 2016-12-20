Dec 20, 2016, 03.12 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com is of the view that one may exit Jammu and Kashmir Bank on any rise.
Exit J&K Bank on rise, says Rajat Bose
Rajat Bose (more)
Expert, rajatkbose.com |
