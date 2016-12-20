Exit J&K Bank on rise, says Rajat Bose

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com is of the view that one may exit Jammu and Kashmir Bank on any rise.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Dec 20, 2016, 03.12 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Exit J&K Bank on rise, says Rajat Bose

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com is of the view that one may exit Jammu and Kashmir Bank on any rise.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Exit J&K Bank on rise, says Rajat Bose

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com is of the view that one may exit Jammu and Kashmir Bank on any rise.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments

Rajat Bose (more)

Expert, rajatkbose.com |

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com told CNBC-TV18, " Jammu and Kashmir Bank  is trading near its 52-week low. But I would say that if it fails to take out the level of Rs 71 decisively, on any kind of upswing that is a recovery swing, then one should bail out of the stock because at these levels, at 52-week low and when the stock is falling, I would not suggest an exit and at least wait for one small upturn and if that fails to live up to our expectation, one should bail out of this stock."

At 15:02 hrs Jammu and Kashmir Bank was quoting at Rs 62.65, down Rs 1.30, or 2.03 percent on the BSE.
Tags  Rajat Bose rajatkbose.com Jammu and Kashmir Bank

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Exit J&K Bank on rise, says Rajat Bose
mails4shakt
i
New Member
15 Followers
JK Bank

Price when posted: BSE: Rs62.75 ( -1.88 % ), NSE: Rs. 62.95 ( -1.41 % )

what is the downside level this counter can see? 55 50 or even lower?
  2 replies

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login