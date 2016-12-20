Exit Jammu and Kashmir Bank: Sharmila Joshi

Sharmila Joshi of sharmilajoshi.com is of the view that one may exit Jammu and Kashmir Bank.
Dec 20, 2016, 03.23 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Exit Jammu and Kashmir Bank: Sharmila Joshi

Sharmila Joshi of sharmilajoshi.com is of the view that one may exit Jammu and Kashmir Bank.

Exit Jammu and Kashmir Bank: Sharmila Joshi

Sharmila Joshi of sharmilajoshi.com is of the view that one may exit Jammu and Kashmir Bank.

Sharmila Joshi

, sharmilajoshi.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Fundamental ,IPO

Sharmila Joshi of sharmilajoshi.com told CNBC-TV18, "Within the banking space,  Jammu and Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank) has not been a stock that I have recommended for the longest time because a lot of things started going wrong for this bank way before a lot of other banks saw concerns coming up for them. And especially in an environment like this where you are seeing a cut across the entire banking space, I would really recommend that you exit the stock."

"If you had to be in banking at all, very honestly, even after this correction, NBFCs are looking attractive. So if they were to correct more, I would get into that. Or if you had to stay in banks, the better idea would be to buy some of the private banks which are also quite beaten down. So, maybe you could look at a  Yes Bank or an ICICI Bank or something like that going ahead rather than staying invested in J&K Bank because even when you see the recovery, the recovery will probably come to these stocks before it comes to J&K Bank," she added.
Exit Jammu and Kashmir Bank: Sharmila Joshi
