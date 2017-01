Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com told CNBC-TV18, "I would say Rs 1,010 to about Rs 990 is a support zone for Infosys . If Rs 990 is taken out on high volume then Infosys might scale down to Rs 975 or even Rs 960 for that matter. If Rs 1010 is taken out then there is a possibility that about Rs 1,030 to about Rs 1,040, but if there were to be a rally then exit because the stock is not looking that great on technical charts, there are better IT stocks than Infosys. At the present moment I am speaking from technical point of view."Infosys ended at Rs 994.65, down Rs 6.95, or 0.69 percent on the BSE.