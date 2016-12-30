Exit Divis Laboratories, says Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com advises exiting Divis Laboratories.
Dec 30, 2016, 03.23 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Exit Divis Laboratories, says Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com advises exiting Divis Laboratories.

Prakash Gaba (more)

Technical Analyst, prakashgaba.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com told CNBC-TV18, "In  Divis Laboratories take money home because too much ways to short and besides structurally when I look at the chart, it has given a major sell signal. So, I would be worried if it goes down. In fact if you get an upmove take an opportunity an exit."

At 15:01 hrs Divis Laboratories was quoting at Rs 786, down Rs 3.90, or 0.49 percent on the BSE.


Tags  Prakash Gaba prakashgaba.com Divis Laboratories

Exit Divis Laboratories, says Prakash Gaba

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.