Exit Divis Laboratories, says Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com told CNBC-TV18, "In Divis Laboratories take money home because too much ways to short and besides structurally when I look at the chart, it has given a major sell signal. So, I would be worried if it goes down. In fact if you get an upmove take an opportunity an exit."At 15:01 hrs Divis Laboratories was quoting at Rs 786, down Rs 3.90, or 0.49 percent on the BSE.