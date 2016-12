Exit Ashok Leyland at higher levels: Shahina Mukadam

Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert told CNBC-TV18, "I personally hold Ashok Leyland . At the same time, I do believe that with increased defence spending, Ashok Leyland could be a company that would see improvement going forward. I think commercial vehicle (CV) cycle which we were expecting to see a good up turn has not really shown us that sort of performance.""As we have seen just 7 percent type of lower levels in terms of volume growth that we have seen over the last couple of months. So, take a call on booking loss at slightly higher levels," she added.