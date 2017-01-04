Enter Yes Bank at around Rs 1100: Rajat Bose

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com is of the view that one may enter Yes Bank at around Rs 1100.
Jan 04, 2017, 04.04 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com told CNBC-TV18, "I would say that from a technical point of view Rs 1,187 happens to be a critical level for  Yes Bank , so one should wait until it takes out Rs 1,187 decisively and after that put a stoploss below Rs 1,100 on the closing prices basis. Then this stock can actually move up and acquire momentum. Till such time Rs 1,187 is decisively clear it would be range bound. So, it would be better to wait for some time otherwise you might get it at a more attractive level close to about Rs 1,100 then one can seek an entry."

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,450 and 52-week low Rs 632.25 on 07 September, 2016 and 20 January, 2016, respectively.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.