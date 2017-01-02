Enter Cadila Healthcare at around Rs 330-340: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com suggests buying Cadila Healthcare at around Rs 330-340.
Jan 02, 2017, 03.44 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Enter Cadila Healthcare at around Rs 330-340: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com suggests buying Cadila Healthcare at around Rs 330-340.

Enter Cadila Healthcare at around Rs 330-340: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com suggests buying Cadila Healthcare at around Rs 330-340.

Prakash Gaba (more)

Technical Analyst, prakashgaba.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com told CNBC-TV18, " Cadila Healthcare  is a closer to the support but if one wants to buy, wait for a while. If it dips, buy on dips. Closer to Rs 330-340 would be ideal to buy."

At 15:12 hrs Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 355.25, down Rs 1.00, or 0.28 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 429.45 and 52-week low Rs 285.02 on 01 November, 2016 and 06 January, 2016, respectively.
Enter Cadila Healthcare at around Rs 330-340: Prakash Gaba

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.