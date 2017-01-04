DCB Bank can test Rs 130-135, says Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Once commodities tend to pick up, even shipping tends to do better but overall it is tough to say whether it is the PSU effect or it is because shipping is doing well but overall right now, Shipping Corporation of India
is not the best performing shipping stock probably still rangebound between Rs 50 and Rs 80. That is what I would say but overall no great trend right now."
" Indraprastha Gas
(IGL) is doing well. Basically, oil & gas and metals are the two spaces that you should be in. On the downside, possibly pharma at higher levels could be sold. Wockhardt
and Torrent Pharma
are not doing so well. So, basically divide up market since global markets are doing well. You stick with metals and oil & gas and overall domestic financial companies - you are getting small rallies but chances are they may not be sustained," he said.
"Smaller banks are tending to do well after having fallen, DCB Bank
fell from Rs 130 to about Rs 100. Around Rs 100, there is some sort of a basing from which it is emerging. So, chances are Rs 130-135 could be achieved on DCB fairly soon."