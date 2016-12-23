Correction in Divi’s lab to Rs 950 an opportunity to buy: IILF

Sanjeev Bhasin of IIFL is not so perturbed by this news and believes the company management is sound and will be able to tide over these problems fast enough.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Dec 23, 2016, 02.05 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Correction in Divi’s lab to Rs 950 an opportunity to buy: IILF

Sanjeev Bhasin of IIFL is not so perturbed by this news and believes the company management is sound and will be able to tide over these problems fast enough.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Correction in Divi’s lab to Rs 950 an opportunity to buy: IILF

Sanjeev Bhasin of IIFL is not so perturbed by this news and believes the company management is sound and will be able to tide over these problems fast enough.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Sanjiv Bhasin (more)

, IIFL |

A report by Emkay has listed out observations by the USFDA on Divis Laboratories . On December 7, the company had indicated that the Unit 2 facility at Vizag had received a 483 from USFDA and five observations were given. The Vizag unit constitutes to 70 percent of their US sales.

The five observations are as follows:

Proper controls not being exercised over computer systems.
Facilities, equipment not maintained to ensure purity, quality, strength etc.
R&D division guides quality, production activities inconsistent with CGMPs.Failure to conduct proper probe with respect to complaints about received products. Documentation & records not maintained or inaccurate falsified.

However, Sanjeev Bhasin of IIFL is not so perturbed by this news and believes the company management is sound and will be able to tide over these problems fast enough.

He believes it is a pedigree stock and any level closer to Rs 950 would be attractive to buy for a slightly longer term.

He would wait for the rhetoric from the company management on how they would be handling these issues.

For full interview, watch video

 

Tags  USFDA Divis Laboratories Sanjeev Bhasin of IIFL Vizag unit USFDA

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Correction in Divi’s lab to Rs 950 an opportunity to buy: IILF

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login