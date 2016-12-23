Correction in Divi’s lab to Rs 950 an opportunity to buy: IILF

A report by Emkay has listed out observations by the USFDA on Divis Laboratories . On December 7, the company had indicated that the Unit 2 facility at Vizag had received a 483 from USFDA and five observations were given. The Vizag unit constitutes to 70 percent of their US sales.

The five observations are as follows:

Proper controls not being exercised over computer systems.

Facilities, equipment not maintained to ensure purity, quality, strength etc.

R&D division guides quality, production activities inconsistent with CGMPs.Failure to conduct proper probe with respect to complaints about received products. Documentation & records not maintained or inaccurate falsified.

However, Sanjeev Bhasin of IIFL is not so perturbed by this news and believes the company management is sound and will be able to tide over these problems fast enough.

He believes it is a pedigree stock and any level closer to Rs 950 would be attractive to buy for a slightly longer term.

He would wait for the rhetoric from the company management on how they would be handling these issues.



For full interview, watch video