Cement stocks to be beneficiaries of rural housing push: Elara

In an interview to CNBC-TV18's Latha Venkatesh, Sonia Shenoy and Anuj Singhal, Harendra Kumar of Elara Capital shared his reading and outlook on the market and also gave recommendations on various stocks.
Below is the verbatim transcript of Harendra Kumar's interview to Anuj Singhal, Latha Venkatesh & Sonia Shenoy on CNBC-TV18.Sonia: Wanted your thoughts on how you would approach the banking stocks, the home financing companies after the kind of announcements that came in over the weekend?A:
We have spoken about this before as well, so housing finance companies structurally remain big buys. We have been going and doing channel checks on the affordable housing space. The execution over there is extremely strong, so housing finance companies be it LIC Housing Finance
, GIC Housing Finance
or the low ticket housing like Canara Bank
and Repco Home Finance
should do well in this year as well.
Alternate play of course is the increased outlay on the rural housing means that the cement stocks which had taken a very large knock because of the demonetisation start to become attractive again. Stocks which have a huge rural presence with big distribution such as UltraTech Cement
and ACC
would also be beneficiaries of this rural housing push.Latha: Sudhin Choksey of Gruh Finance said that under this Awas Yojana the subventions were already existing but they were mild subventions of 1 and 2 percent now they are giant subventions of 3 percent and 4 percent. That year-to-date has only advantaged 13,500 homes. Now that doesn’t look like a killer product at all. Would you buy any of the banks or housing finance in the hopes of a loan growth because of this scheme?A:
There are two dimensions here -- one is purely on the Prime Minster scheme if you see the houses take a lot of time to get build. We have done our channel checks so the pipeline or the demand for these houses is quite huge. So, even if somebody opts out, there is ensuing buyer who is willing to take over this ownership. As the project becomes bigger, there is a state allocation as well as a centre allocation, so if you ask me the allocation to this program is going to become a bigger in every ensuing year. So, it is not about today or the next six months. It is about what is it going to be in 2019. So, believe me the goal post is going to become the larger and more aggressive, so that is how you have to see the space.
Second is of course the overall interest rate coming down means the affordable housing starts to become more in demand. So, off take of housing will start increasing from here on. So, over the last one and half years the home loan rates have fallen significantly. So, demand will come back strongly in tier II- III town. That is the context that we have to see. So, whether demonetisation has impacted housing sales and how they are going to recover, you could expect a V-shaped recovery out there, that is the point, so affordable housing as well as overall as a space.Anuj: For 2017 what takes market leadership in terms of big sectors?A:
So, financials clearly will lead because we are in an interest rate cycle that is favourable. So, there are two sides to this first half where you will see rate cuts and second half where you will see the rate bottoming. The sector strategy as well changes in two halves so, first is 2017 will look like 2016. The second half of 2017 will have a CAPEX led recovery when the interest rates bottom out. So, your sectoral strategy will be a very important.Latha: Autos and auto ancillaries what is the pick of the pack?A:
Clearly, over the short-term it is Maruti Suzuki
, but over the medium-term two-wheelers will continue to do very well. So, the trend for autos will continue closer to up to June that is when you could continue to trade these stocks. So, Hero MotoCorp
remains our top pick followed by Maruti.Sonia: Within two-wheelers apart from Hero MotoCorp any thoughts on whether one can put some fresh money in Eicher Motors because the numbers have quite been good now many months in a row?A:
So, Eicher Motors is perfectively priced because of the production short fall that demand forecast for Eicher is pretty constant so nobody is selling Eicher, so it will remain a structural buy. However, there are no absolute trades out there, so essentially that is why we don’t focus too much on it because it is a secular buy.Latha: How would cement fit in the scheme of things? Are you expecting it to get bumped up by these announcements at all?A:
Cement had fallen and it continues to remain the favourites for local and global investors, so they are viewing this correction as a good opportunity to enter. Especially if you look at the largecaps have corrected; ACC
is at a decadal low valuations which is closer to Rs 2007 where it should trade in terms of EV per tonne. So, people are looking to buy into the largecap cement names and of course some of the selective midcap names as well.
However, you can expect in the next three months cement at least to retrace or show significant gains.Latha: How would consumer discretionaries, consumer durables, FMCG stack up for you?A:
FMCG clearly, this is the biggest exercise of wealth transfer from urban to rural areas. The key number that we have to watch is the poverty number that is going to plump it by the end of Prime Minister Modi’s tenure. So, the re-distribution of wealth is going to be a very large theme. Of course, the other is from unorganised to organised, so FMCG at the bottom of the pyramid will see a clearly a lot of tailwinds from these moves that Prime Minister Modi is trying to do. Of course rural and argi has also been very strong. I think that trade will surpass little bit of discretionary over the early three to six months from here on.