Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com told CNBC-TV18, " Canara Bank looks pretty bad, in fact for today I have kept the target of Rs 279 and Rs 276, but my feeling is that the stock could well go down to say levels like Rs 260 to Rs 255 going forward. So, if you take a December future position, you can carry that positions to the next week.""I have one buy which has hit a 52-week high today - Engineers India . Put a stop loss below Rs 314, be patient, Rs 330 would be the target and it could be met by early next week," he said.