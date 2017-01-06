Camlin Fine Sciences can climb to Rs 125, JSW Energy Rs 70: Gaba

Jan 06, 2017, 03.30 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that Camlin Fine Sciences can climb to Rs 125 while JSW Energy may test Rs 70.
Prakash Gaba (more)
Technical Analyst, prakashgaba.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
