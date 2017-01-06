Camlin Fine Sciences can climb to Rs 125, JSW Energy Rs 70: Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that Camlin Fine Sciences can climb to Rs 125 while JSW Energy may test Rs 70.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Jan 06, 2017, 03.30 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Camlin Fine Sciences can climb to Rs 125, JSW Energy Rs 70: Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that Camlin Fine Sciences can climb to Rs 125 while JSW Energy may test Rs 70.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Camlin Fine Sciences can climb to Rs 125, JSW Energy Rs 70: Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that Camlin Fine Sciences can climb to Rs 125 while JSW Energy may test Rs 70.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Prakash Gaba (more)

Technical Analyst, prakashgaba.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com told CNBC-TV18, " Camlin Fine Sciences  can climb to around Rs 125, keep stoploss at Rs 110."

" JSW Energy  can climb to around Rs 70, keep a stoploss at Rs 64."

' Infosys can slide to around Rs 940, keep stop loss Rs 1000 while Tata Elxsi  can slide to around Rs 1335, keep stop loss of Rs 1425," he said.
Tags  Prakash Gaba prakashgaba.com Camlin Fine Sciences JSW Energy Infosys Tata Elxsi

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Camlin Fine Sciences can climb to Rs 125, JSW Energy Rs 70: Gaba

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.