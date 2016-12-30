Buy Zee Ent, Can Fin Homes, Supreme Infra: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Zee Entertainment, Can Fin Homes and Supreme Infra.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Dec 30, 2016, 03.25 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Zee Ent, Can Fin Homes, Supreme Infra: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Zee Entertainment, Can Fin Homes and Supreme Infra.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Buy Zee Ent, Can Fin Homes, Supreme Infra: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Zee Entertainment, Can Fin Homes and Supreme Infra.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Ashwani Gujral (more)

Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " Zee Entertainment  is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 448, target of Rs 465 and CanFin Home  with a stop loss at Rs 1500 for target of Rs 1620."

" Supreme Infra is also a buy with a stop loss at Rs 80 for target of Rs 92," he said.

Tags  Ashwani Gujral ashwanigujral.com Zee Entertainment Enterprises Can Fin Homes Supreme Infrastructure India

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Buy Zee Ent, Can Fin Homes, Supreme Infra: Ashwani Gujral

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.