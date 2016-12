Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " Vedanta is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 228, target of Rs 242. Tata Elxsi is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 1,430, target of Rs 1,380." HDFC is also a sell with a stop loss of Rs 1,270, target of Rs 1,220.""Telecom is not really running away. So at this point, there are probably better stocks. I would go with the gas stocks or commodity producers rather than these sort of utility stocks which may, at best, be range-bound now," he said.