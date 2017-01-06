Buy Vedanta futures, sell 230 Call: Krish Subramanyam

Jan 06, 2017, 12.37 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Krish Subramanyam, Co-Head Equity Advisory at Altamount Capital is of the view that one can buy Vedanta futures and sell 230 Call and advises buying India Cements as well for target of Rs 133.
Krish Subramanyam (more)
Co Head Equity Advisory, Altamount Capital | Capital Expertise: Equity - Fundamental
