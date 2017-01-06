Buy Vedanta futures, sell 230 Call: Krish Subramanyam

Krish Subramanyam, Co-Head Equity Advisory at Altamount Capital is of the view that one can buy Vedanta futures and sell 230 Call and advises buying India Cements as well for target of Rs 133.
Jan 06, 2017, 12.37 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Vedanta futures, sell 230 Call: Krish Subramanyam

Krish Subramanyam, Co-Head Equity Advisory at Altamount Capital is of the view that one can buy Vedanta futures and sell 230 Call and advises buying India Cements as well for target of Rs 133.

Buy Vedanta futures, sell 230 Call: Krish Subramanyam

Krish Subramanyam, Co-Head Equity Advisory at Altamount Capital is of the view that one can buy Vedanta futures and sell 230 Call and advises buying India Cements as well for target of Rs 133.

Krish Subramanyam (more)

Co Head Equity Advisory, Altamount Capital | Capital Expertise: Equity - Fundamental

Krish Subramanyam, Co-Head Equity Advisory at Altamount Capital told CNBC-TV18, "We are recommending a covered Call in Vedanta which saw some good spike yesterday and we feel that it could be heading towards levels of Rs 236. So, one could possibly buy Vedanta futures and also sell 230 strike Call which is quoting at around Rs 7 and keep a stop loss of Rs 220."

"Buy  India Cements . Yesterday, the stock saw some pretty good sharp spike in terms of open interest as well. This could be bought for a possible target of Rs 133. One could keep a stop loss of Rs 123," he said.
