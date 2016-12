Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " UPL is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 620, target of Rs 645 and UltraTech Cement with a stop loss at Rs 3000 for target of Rs 3120." Bharat Forge is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 900, target of Rs 945," he said.