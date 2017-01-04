Buy TVS Motor Comapny, Tata Motors: Yogesh Mehta

Jan 04, 2017, 01.10 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Yogesh Mehta of Motilal Oswal is of the view that one can buy TVS Motor Comapny and Tata Motors.
Yogesh Mehta (more)
VP-Equity Advisory, Motilal Oswal |
Total two-wheeler sales during the month declined
Tata Motors | Bharti Airtel | ICICI Bank | TVS Mot
Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com is of the view
Chandan Taparia, Derivative & Technical Analyst at
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.