Jan 04, 2017, 01.10 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy TVS Motor Comapny, Tata Motors: Yogesh Mehta

Yogesh Mehta of Motilal Oswal is of the view that one can buy TVS Motor Comapny and Tata Motors.

Yogesh Mehta (more)

VP-Equity Advisory, Motilal Oswal |

Yogesh Mehta of Motilal Oswal told CNBC-TV18, "Since market has formed doggy pattern yesterday on the Nifty front, there are lot many stocks which gives good opportunity. Right now, IT and auto sectors are in the limelight and in the momentum. So, we are recommending TVS Motor Company on a buy side."

"In TVS Motor keep a stop loss of Rs 355 we can look at Rs 385 as a price target." 

"Another one is Tata Motors , currently it is under consolidation. Keeping a stop loss of Rs 487 in the near term, we can look at Rs 505 which is a little bit of resistance level for the stock. So, there we can look at small trade of Rs 505 as a price target," he said.
Tags  Yogesh Mehta Motilal Oswal TVS Motor Company Tata Motors

