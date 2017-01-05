Buy Tech Mahindra, GAIL India, ONGC, DLF: Chandan Taparia

Chandan Taparia of Anand Rathi Securities suggests buying Tech Mahindra, GAIL India, ONGC and DLF.
Jan 05, 2017, 11.03 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Tech Mahindra, GAIL India, ONGC, DLF: Chandan Taparia

Chandan Taparia of Anand Rathi Securities suggests buying Tech Mahindra, GAIL India, ONGC and DLF.

Buy Tech Mahindra, GAIL India, ONGC, DLF: Chandan Taparia

Chandan Taparia of Anand Rathi Securities suggests buying Tech Mahindra, GAIL India, ONGC and DLF.

Chandan Taparia (more)

Derivatives Analyst, Anand Rathi Financial Services | Capital Expertise: F&O

Chandan Taparia of Anand Rathi Securities told CNBC-TV18, "Yesterday we have seen buying interest in most of the IT counter and the stocks are doing well as per the data and the price structure are concerned. We have seen buying interest in Tech Mahindra ; that is our favourite pick because the stock has seen built up of long position, trend is positive and it has surpassed the supply trendline on the weekly chart. So, looking for a target towards Rs 526, one can buy with a stop loss of Rs 489."

"Second trade is buy on GAIL India . It has formed a positive price pattern on the daily chart. It has been holding the multiple support of Rs 431-432 zone and after a small consolidation, the stock may start the fresh leg of rally. So, recommending to buy on a small decline with a stop loss of Rs 431 for upside target of Rs 460 levels in coming trading sessions," he said.

"While on the option front, I am looking positively on ONGC and  DLF . ONGC has been holding the gains. On last trading session, we have seen Put writing at 195 and Call unwinding at 195. So, the sentiment at 195 clearly indicates that the stock can head towards Rs 202-205 levels. So, suggesting to buy 195 Call, keep the stop loss of Rs 3 and this Call can move towards Rs 10."

"DLF yesterday has given strong momentum; this momentum is happening after the consolidation of last six to seven weeks. We have seen built up of long positions followed by short covering, so, this rally can extend to higher levels. One can buy 125 Call for an upside target towards Rs 11."
