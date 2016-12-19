Buy Tech Mahindra, BPCL; short Punjab National Bank: Rahul Shah

According to Rahul Shah of Motilal Oswal, one can buy Tech Mahindra and BPCL and short Punjab National Bank.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Dec 19, 2016, 12.15 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Tech Mahindra, BPCL; short Punjab National Bank: Rahul Shah

According to Rahul Shah of Motilal Oswal, one can buy Tech Mahindra and BPCL and short Punjab National Bank.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Buy Tech Mahindra, BPCL; short Punjab National Bank: Rahul Shah

According to Rahul Shah of Motilal Oswal, one can buy Tech Mahindra and BPCL and short Punjab National Bank.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Rahul Shah (more)

, Motilal Oswal Financial Services |

Rahul Shah of Motilal Oswal told CNBC-TV18, "Tech sector as a whole has done quite well as well as tech index. Because of dollar-rupee, from the lower levels, most of the tech stocks have rallied. So, my pick in that entire space is Tech Mahindra - risk to reward is quite favourable. The longs added in the futures and obviously, technically it gives a support at the lower levels. So, one can keep a stop loss of Rs 462 in Tech Mahindra with a target of Rs 495."

"Second pick is from the oil marketing company (OMC) sector. Obviously, oil & gas has continuously been the outperformer month over month and OMCs again has been a flavour. In Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), again, we saw some kind of sell off in the last couple of weeks, but at lower levels some kind of support is coming at Rs 610 levels or so. So, I would keep a stop loss of Rs 610 and buy BPCL with a target of Rs 638," he said.

"One short idea is from the bank space. Most PSU banks are consolidating at higher levels and now ready for a downside move. So, I would recommend going short in Punjab National Bank . The stock is showing weakness. From the high of Rs 135 it is falling. So, one can go short with a target of Rs 117, keep a stop loss of Rs 127."
Tags  Rahul Shah Motilal Oswal Tech Mahindra Bharat Petroleum Corporation Punjab National Bank

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Buy Tech Mahindra, BPCL; short Punjab National Bank: Rahul Shah

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login