Buy TCS, Siemens, Reliance Infra; sell Sun Pharma: Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "There are two themes that are developing, one is in IT and the other is now slowly coming up in infra. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is a very worthwhile buying opportunity, so consider buying that. The second infra theme is developing may not work out, but at this point I am looking at buying Siemens which has come in my buy list earlier.""Surprisingly, Reliance Infra is coming in the buys after many months. It has had a V-shaped rally, for all you know there is more steam on the upside, so there are two themes worth buying into. I must also point out that you can as well wait for some strength intraday before you go long. Let the Nifty stabilise at some level or the other," he said."There are two short selling ideas they keep on coming, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Castrol India - both are in sustained downtrends. Just consider shorting them.""Private sector banks, the fact that they have opened weaker than anticipated are a short sell for the day. That starts with Axis Bank - it is the easiest sell."