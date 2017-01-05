Buy TCS, L&T Finance, IRB Infra; sell Vedanta: Sudarshan Sukhani

Jan 05, 2017, 10.00 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that one can buy Tata Consultancy Services, L&T Finance Holdings and IRB Infra and advises selling Vedanta.
Sudarshan Sukhani (more)
Technical Analyst, s2analytics.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
