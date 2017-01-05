Buy TCS, L&T Finance, IRB Infra; sell Vedanta: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that one can buy Tata Consultancy Services, L&T Finance Holdings and IRB Infra and advises selling Vedanta.
Jan 05, 2017, 10.00 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy TCS, L&T Finance, IRB Infra; sell Vedanta: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that one can buy Tata Consultancy Services, L&T Finance Holdings and IRB Infra and advises selling Vedanta.

Buy TCS, L&T Finance, IRB Infra; sell Vedanta: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that one can buy Tata Consultancy Services, L&T Finance Holdings and IRB Infra and advises selling Vedanta.

Sudarshan Sukhani (more)

Technical Analyst, s2analytics.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "Stay long on the stocks. All IT stocks are buying opportunities. For me, Mindtree has come again and again and you would be well rewarded to buy it. Otherwise among the largecaps, in my list today it is Tata Consultancy Services  (TCS). Consider buying the stock." 

" L&T Finance Holdings is bottoming out, it is probably now recovering and giving signs of more momentum. Buy the stock," he said. 

" IRB Infra has been in my sell list repeatedly. The entire sector, engineering, infrastructure, construction and cement is giving signs of some consolidation, some kind of accumulation. So, now it is coming in buy list. So, IRB is a buying opportunity." 

" Voltas just completed its deep correction. It is now giving us a bullish pattern. So, the theme is that it is not just the Nifty, independently stock charts are saying that there is some kind of accumulation is going on. Now, this can turn around and this can be a failure; all that is possible." 

"The sole short sell is  Vedanta . Consider selling at some kind of an intraday rally. You don’t even have to take that trade but be on the long side. First it had a big decline and that decline has not been recovered. The small rally seems to be like a bear market rally now," he added.

" Reliance Industries had a bad day yerterday and could easily see a reversal on the upside today. I will still be long in the Nifty."
Disclosure: Reliance Industries owns Network 18 that publishes Moneycontrol.com.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries owns Network 18 that publishes Moneycontrol.com.

