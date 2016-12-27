Dec 27, 2016, 09.35 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that one can buy Tata Consultancy Services, Indraprastha Gas and Asian Paints and advises selling M&M Financial Services and Cummins India.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Buy TCS, IGL, Asian Paints; sell M&M Financial, Cummins: Sukhani
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that one can buy Tata Consultancy Services, Indraprastha Gas and Asian Paints and advises selling M&M Financial Services and Cummins India.
Sudarshan Sukhani (more)
Technical Analyst, s2analytics.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
Stocks in news: TCS | Tree House | Bharat Financia
According to Dilip Bhat of Prabhudas Lilladher, on
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com suggests buyi
Domestic mutual fund houses seem to have made best