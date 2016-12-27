Buy TCS, IGL, Asian Paints; sell M&M Financial, Cummins: Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that one can buy Tata Consultancy Services, Indraprastha Gas and Asian Paints and advises selling M&M Financial Services and Cummins India.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Dec 27, 2016, 09.35 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy TCS, IGL, Asian Paints; sell M&M Financial, Cummins: Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that one can buy Tata Consultancy Services, Indraprastha Gas and Asian Paints and advises selling M&M Financial Services and Cummins India.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Buy TCS, IGL, Asian Paints; sell M&M Financial, Cummins: Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that one can buy Tata Consultancy Services, Indraprastha Gas and Asian Paints and advises selling M&M Financial Services and Cummins India.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 3 Comments

Sudarshan Sukhani (more)

Technical Analyst, s2analytics.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, " Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has at least held on its own even in the decline, it has been relatively an outperformer. So TCS is a buy. Indraprastha Gas (IGL) has been a favourite for everyone. That stock doesn’t stop, small corrections are buying opportunities, so IGL is a buying opportunity. Asian Paints is suggesting that at least for the time being it is willing to go higher. So, it is a buy. My bias is only bullish because this week doesn’t see bearish action, that has been the history."

" Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is a more volatile stock, so if at all there is going to be a rally in this FMCG sector or consumers, then Asian Paints could bounce much faster for a short-term trader," he added.

"Two sells - M&M Financial Services , I have no idea why it is so underperforming and Cummins India which is part of the engineering infrastructure sector where I am slowly turning bullish but this stock is not doing anything."

"Metals are a short sell because this may not be a good week to go and sell it. That is a different issue but I would say that metals have completed this part of the rally, they are going to consolidate and also come down a bit. So the trade in Hindalco Industries is to be on the short side of the market, may be intraday."
Tags  Sudarshan Sukhani s2analytics.com Tata Consultancy Services Indraprastha Gas Asian Paints Hindustan Unilever Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Cummins India Hindalco Industries

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Buy TCS, IGL, Asian Paints; sell M&M Financial, Cummins: Sukhani
dipak54
New Member
6 Followers
TCS

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login