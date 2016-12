Buy TCS, IGL, Asian Paints; sell M&M Financial, Cummins: Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, " Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has at least held on its own even in the decline, it has been relatively an outperformer. So TCS is a buy. Indraprastha Gas (IGL) has been a favourite for everyone. That stock doesn’t stop, small corrections are buying opportunities, so IGL is a buying opportunity. Asian Paints is suggesting that at least for the time being it is willing to go higher. So, it is a buy. My bias is only bullish because this week doesn’t see bearish action, that has been the history." Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is a more volatile stock, so if at all there is going to be a rally in this FMCG sector or consumers, then Asian Paints could bounce much faster for a short-term trader," he added."Two sells - M&M Financial Services , I have no idea why it is so underperforming and Cummins India which is part of the engineering infrastructure sector where I am slowly turning bullish but this stock is not doing anything.""Metals are a short sell because this may not be a good week to go and sell it. That is a different issue but I would say that metals have completed this part of the rally, they are going to consolidate and also come down a bit. So the trade in Hindalco Industries is to be on the short side of the market, may be intraday."