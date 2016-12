Buy TCS, BEML, Bharat Financial; sell Sun TV: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "IT has been on a roll and TCS is an outperformer. There is money in it if you buy it. Second is BEML, which is part of the engineering infrastructure group where some momentum is slowly building up in the sector and that includes cement, engineering, construction, everything. So BEML is a buying opportunity for the day.""Third is a short sell in Sun TV . The stock is not doing its own thing, there were news but that news has fizzled out. It is slowly moving lower; lower highs, lower lows, so that is a short sell," he said. Bharat Financial Inclusion has come down to a very strong support level. So for an intraday trade, I don’t know how it will work out but if you are an investor, it is a perfect opportunity to buy this and add it to your portfolio. So, I would be a buyer here - for anyone having a three-six months time horizon." Havells India has a disappointing chart. The highs that it made had a V-shape decline, I don’t think there is much prospect in buying or holding Havells. It is not a short sell because this is not a week to short but Havells is an avoid." Bajaj Finserv is a long-term buying opportunity. Financial services companies haven’t gone and finished their pain yet."