Buy TCS, BEML, Bharat Financial; sell Sun TV: Sudarshan Sukhani

Dec 29, 2016, 12.41 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com suggests buying TCS, BEML and Bharat Financial Inclusion and advises selling Sun TV.
Sudarshan Sukhani (more)
Technical Analyst, s2analytics.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
