Buy Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Yes Bank: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one may buy Tata Steel, Adani Ports and Yes Bank.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Jan 05, 2017, 02.53 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Yes Bank: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one may buy Tata Steel, Adani Ports and Yes Bank.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Buy Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Yes Bank: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one may buy Tata Steel, Adani Ports and Yes Bank.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Ashwani Gujral (more)

Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Metals have done well, so Tata Steel is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 413 and target of Rs 430." 

" Adani Ports is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 280 and target of Rs 295."

" Yes Bank is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,180 and target of Rs 1,240."
Tags  Ashwani Gujral ashwanigujral.com Tata Steel Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Yes Bank

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Buy Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Yes Bank: Ashwani Gujral

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.