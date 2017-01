Buy Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Yes Bank: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Metals have done well, so Tata Steel is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 413 and target of Rs 430." Adani Ports is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 280 and target of Rs 295." Yes Bank is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,180 and target of Rs 1,240."