Buy Tata Motors, TVS Motor looks interesting: Mitesh Thacker

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "In Tata Motors , we have been having a positive bias. I have talked about targets of around Rs 515, so I think the stock most likely is heading towards that. May be Rs 535-540 can happen, but we will take a call. So, I think for the time being if somebody wants to buy this, I would be comfortable buying with a stop loss below Rs 490 for first target of Rs 515.""Amongst other stocks, I think TVS Motor is looking interesting. It had a bad number and then we have seen a good reversal. It needs to get past this level of Rs 383 and trading right here at Rs 382.50. So, that could be a good break out pattern on the intraday charts. Once it breaks Rs 383, I think I would buy this one with a stop loss at Rs 377 and look for targets close to about Rs 400," he said.