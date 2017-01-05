Buy Tata Motors, TVS Motor looks interesting: Mitesh Thacker

Jan 05, 2017, 09.42 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com suggests buying Tata Motors while he feels that TVS Motor looks interesting.
Mitesh Thacker (more)
, miteshthacker.com |
Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com suggests buyin
Falling interest rates could prove to be a trigger
The pick-up, which is endorsed by Bollywood star A
Decoding the auto sector’s performance in Decemb
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.