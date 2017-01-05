Buy Tata Motors, TVS Motor looks interesting: Mitesh Thacker

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com suggests buying Tata Motors while he feels that TVS Motor looks interesting.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Jan 05, 2017, 09.42 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Tata Motors, TVS Motor looks interesting: Mitesh Thacker

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com suggests buying Tata Motors while he feels that TVS Motor looks interesting.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Buy Tata Motors, TVS Motor looks interesting: Mitesh Thacker

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com suggests buying Tata Motors while he feels that TVS Motor looks interesting.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Mitesh Thacker (more)

, miteshthacker.com |

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "In Tata Motors , we have been having a positive bias. I have talked about targets of around Rs 515, so I think the stock most likely is heading towards that. May be Rs 535-540 can happen, but we will take a call. So, I think for the time being if somebody wants to buy this, I would be comfortable buying with a stop loss below Rs 490 for first target of Rs 515." 

"Amongst other stocks, I think TVS Motor is looking interesting. It had a bad number and then we have seen a good reversal. It needs to get past this level of Rs 383 and trading right here at Rs 382.50. So, that could be a good break out pattern on the intraday charts. Once it breaks Rs 383, I think I would buy this one with a stop loss at Rs 377 and look for targets close to about Rs 400," he said.
Tags  Mitesh Thacker miteshthacker.com Tata Motors TVS Motor Company

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Buy Tata Motors, TVS Motor looks interesting: Mitesh Thacker

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.