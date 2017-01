Buy Tata Motors, Shriram Transport, Tata Steel: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " Tata Motors is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 475 and target of Rs 500. Shriram Transport is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 870 and target of Rs 910." Tata Steel is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 398 and target of Rs 420," he added.