Buy Tata Motors, Shriram Transport, Tata Steel: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests buying Tata Motors, Shriram Transport and Tata Steel.
Jan 02, 2017, 03.18 PM

Buy Tata Motors, Shriram Transport, Tata Steel: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests buying Tata Motors, Shriram Transport and Tata Steel.

Buy Tata Motors, Shriram Transport, Tata Steel: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests buying Tata Motors, Shriram Transport and Tata Steel.

Ashwani Gujral (more)

Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " Tata Motors  is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 475 and target of Rs 500. Shriram Transport  is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 870 and target of Rs 910." 

" Tata Steel  is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 398 and target of Rs 420," he added.
Buy Tata Motors, Shriram Transport, Tata Steel: Ashwani Gujral

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.