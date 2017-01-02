Buy Tata Motors, Indraprastha Gas; sell LIC Housing: Wagle

Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com is of the view that one can buy Tata Motors and Indraprastha Gas and advises selling LIC Housing Finance.
Jan 02, 2017, 03.56 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Tata Motors, Indraprastha Gas; sell LIC Housing: Wagle

Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com is of the view that one can buy Tata Motors and Indraprastha Gas and advises selling LIC Housing Finance.

Buy Tata Motors, Indraprastha Gas; sell LIC Housing: Wagle

Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com is of the view that one can buy Tata Motors and Indraprastha Gas and advises selling LIC Housing Finance.

Sandeep Wagle (more)

Founder & CEO, powermywealth.com |

Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com told CNBC-TV18, "Buy Tata Motors with stop loss at Rs 480 for target of Rs 501 and Indraprastha Gas  with a stop loss at Rs 915, target of Rs 942."

"Sell LIC Housing Finance  with a stop loss at Rs 540 for target of Rs 522," he said.

