Buy Tata Motors, Indraprastha Gas; sell LIC Housing: Wagle

Jan 02, 2017, 03.56 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com is of the view that one can buy Tata Motors and Indraprastha Gas and advises selling LIC Housing Finance.
Sandeep Wagle (more)
Founder & CEO, powermywealth.com |
Sudip Bandopadhyay, Market Expert is of the view t
Tata Motors passenger and commercial vehicle total
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests buyin
Sharmila Joshi of sharmilajoshi.com is of the view
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.