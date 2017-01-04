Buy Tata Motors, Glenmark Pharma: Mitesh Thacker

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com suggests buying Tata Motors and Glenmark Pharma.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Jan 04, 2017, 10.47 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Tata Motors, Glenmark Pharma: Mitesh Thacker

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com suggests buying Tata Motors and Glenmark Pharma.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Buy Tata Motors, Glenmark Pharma: Mitesh Thacker

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com suggests buying Tata Motors and Glenmark Pharma.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Mitesh Thacker (more)

, miteshthacker.com |

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, " DLF had a break out couple of days back. It is already near to the target of around Rs 121-122. If it breaks above that, I would possibly look at this upside getting some kind of extension and a likely test of Rs 134-135 kind of levels."

"Apart from couple of midcaps, I think IGL has been clearly showing that pattern of higher tops and higher bottom. I have been very positive about that. I think that could possibly be heading towards 4-figures in the next few days to come," he said.

"I am still trading with aggressive long bias. Particularly, the names which I like are  Tata Motors and Glenmark Pharma . Both are kind of getting into some kind of a strong upmove zone. Tata Motors is showing continuation signals, so, I would buy this one with a stop loss at Rs 480 and look for Rs 515 as the target. Glenmark is reversing a downtrend, so it can bought now with a stop loss just below levels of Rs 896 and look at Rs 930-935 as a short term trading target."
Tags  Mitesh Thacker miteshthacker.com Tata Motors Glenmark Pharma DLF Indraprastha Gas

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Buy Tata Motors, Glenmark Pharma: Mitesh Thacker

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.