Buy Tata Motors, Glenmark Pharma: Mitesh Thacker

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, " DLF had a break out couple of days back. It is already near to the target of around Rs 121-122. If it breaks above that, I would possibly look at this upside getting some kind of extension and a likely test of Rs 134-135 kind of levels.""Apart from couple of midcaps, I think IGL has been clearly showing that pattern of higher tops and higher bottom. I have been very positive about that. I think that could possibly be heading towards 4-figures in the next few days to come," he said."I am still trading with aggressive long bias. Particularly, the names which I like are Tata Motors and Glenmark Pharma . Both are kind of getting into some kind of a strong upmove zone. Tata Motors is showing continuation signals, so, I would buy this one with a stop loss at Rs 480 and look for Rs 515 as the target. Glenmark is reversing a downtrend, so it can bought now with a stop loss just below levels of Rs 896 and look at Rs 930-935 as a short term trading target."