Buy Tata Motors for long term, says Sudip Bandopadhyay

Sudip Bandopadhyay, Market Expert is of the view that one can buy Tata Motors a current level with a view of one year plus time horizon.
Jan 02, 2017, 04.24 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Sudip Bandopadhyay, Market Expert is of the view that one can buy Tata Motors a current level with a view of one year plus time horizon.

Sudip Bandopadhyay, Market Expert is of the view that one can buy Tata Motors a current level with a view of one year plus time horizon.

Sudip Bandopadhyay (more)

, | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Sudip Bandopadhyay, Market  Expert told CNBC-TV18, "I will be still cautious. Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) of course did pretty well. The tractor sales numbers are definitely much above the expectations. Obviously, the inventory at the vendor levels, at the dealer levels were not really high. So, the replenishment of inventory at the dealer level is also happening. Whatever it may be, the tractor sales numbers are quite impressive."

"Even the SUV and the other numbers - commercial vehicle numbers are good. However one has to remember the fact that the demonetisation has hit and was supposed to hit most the cash sales. Now that cash sales in automobile used to happen maximum in two wheelers and that is why you see Bajaj Auto getting hit badly. It is not going to hit so much the tractor sales and the commercial vehicle sales which always had an element of bank finance," he said. 

"Having said that, if I have to pick up one stock in the automobile space, I will still go with Tata Motors . I think they are doing pretty well. In the next couple of years, we are expecting Tata Motors to produce outstanding results not based on the Indian numbers but based on the JLR numbers, they are looking pretty good. I think Tata Motors at current level can be a buy for an investor with one year plus time horizon."

" MCX India  is a good buy at current level, investors can definately look at that."
Tags  Sudip Bandopadhyay Bajaj Auto Tata Motors Multi Commodity Exchange of India

