Jan 04, 2017, 10.04 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Hemant Thukral, National Head-Derivative Desk at Aditya Birla Money recommends buying Sun TV Network, Sintex Industries and DCB Bank.
Buy Sun TV, Sintex Industries, DCB Bank: Hemant Thukral
Hemant Thukral (more)
National Head- Derivative Desk, Aditya Birla Money | Capital Expertise: F&O
