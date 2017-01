Buy Sun TV, Sintex Industries, DCB Bank: Hemant Thukral

Hemant Thukral, National Head-Derivative Desk at Aditya Birla Money told CNBC-TV18, "The stocks that we are recommending are purely on the basis of open interest, the trading positions that are being formed and all three stocks that we are recommending today are midcap stocks which are looking really good in this market.""In Sun TV , we have seen fresh open interest of 13 percent added up. The stock has now formed a good base around Rs 510-515, so, we are keeping a stop loss of Rs 515 and we are recommending to buy for a target of Rs 535," he said."Another midcap stock is Sintex Industries which is another trader favourite stock. It has managed to cross Rs 80 yesterday with good momentum and open interest additions to the tune of 12 percent. So, we are keeping a stop loss of Rs 79 there and looking at a target of Rs 84.""Even though banks are not participating too much, one of the banks we like is DCB Bank . The stock has seen good open interest addition and momentum has started coming back in that stock. The stock has the potential to test Rs 117. Here we are keeping a stop loss of Rs 108.""So, all these three stocks, these targets that we are talking, we are looking for two to three trading sessions with stop losses and all three stocks are being given on the back of good open interest trading positions being formed on the long side."