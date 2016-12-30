Buy Sun Pharmaceuticals, Hindustan Construction: Mitesh Thacker

Dec 30, 2016, 03.25 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com is of the view that one can buy Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries and Hindustan Construction.

Mitesh Thacker

miteshthacker.com

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, " Sun Pharma  is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 620 for target of Rs 648."

" Hindustan Construction Company  is a buy as well with a stop loss of Rs 38 for target of Rs 42," he added.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.