Buy Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on dips: Rajat Bose

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com told CNBC-TV18, "In Sun Pharmaceutical Industries there has been a recent low below Rs 600 and that could be the bottom. I would suggest that if the stock were to fall below Rs 600 then buy more and put a stoploss of Rs 550 for the whole position because if it were to fall below Rs 550 then there could be fresh issues and that could be impacting the stock negatively and it could fall much further.""So Rs 550 is the stoploss but definitely buy if it were to fall below Rs 600 because that could be a good opportunity. Overall structure of the chart suggests that those dips should get bought into rather than getting sold off," he said.