Buy Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on dips: Rajat Bose

Jan 03, 2017, 04.29 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com advises buying Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on dips.
Rajat Bose (more)
Expert, rajatkbose.com |
Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com is of the view
To boost its specialty portfolio Dr. Reddy’s has
Here are a few top buzzing midcap stocks picked by
Healthcare major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries sha
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.