Buy Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on dips: Rajat Bose

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com advises buying Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on dips.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Jan 03, 2017, 04.29 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on dips: Rajat Bose

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com advises buying Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on dips.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Buy Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on dips: Rajat Bose

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com advises buying Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on dips.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Rajat Bose (more)

Expert, rajatkbose.com |

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com told CNBC-TV18, "In  Sun Pharmaceutical Industries there has been a recent low below Rs 600 and that could be the bottom. I would suggest that if the stock were to fall below Rs 600 then buy more and put a stoploss of Rs 550 for the whole position because if it were to fall below Rs 550 then there could be fresh issues and that could be impacting the stock negatively and it could fall much further."

"So Rs 550 is the stoploss but definitely buy if it were to fall below Rs 600 because that could be a good opportunity. Overall structure of the chart suggests that those dips should get bought into rather than getting sold off," he said.
Tags  Rajat Bose rajatkbose.com Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Buy Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on dips: Rajat Bose

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.