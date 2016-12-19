Buy Sonata Software, DHFL; sell Asian Paints: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one can buy Sonata Software and Dewan Housing Finance and sell Asian Paints.
Dec 19, 2016, 12.15 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Sonata Software, DHFL; sell Asian Paints: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one can buy Sonata Software and Dewan Housing Finance and sell Asian Paints.

Buy Sonata Software, DHFL; sell Asian Paints: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one can buy Sonata Software and Dewan Housing Finance and sell Asian Paints.

Ashwani Gujral (more)

Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " Sonata Software is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 188, target of Rs 204. Dewan Housing Finance is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 240, target of Rs 255. Asian Paints is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 994, target of Rs 970."

"The best is behind - deregulation and collapse of oil prices. Now, there is no juice left in terms of the oil price going down or something else happening drastically. Intelligent investors would probably move to a place where there is more opportunity. So, I do not think there is great opportunity here. Gas seems to be the sector which is continuously in a bull market. So, Petronet LNG or Indraprastha Gas is where it is much better to look at," he said.

"Any non-banking finance company (NBFC) which is not dealing with cash-based customers is probably looking good. Edelweiss Financial has gone through a correction from Rs 130 down to Rs 80. Around these levels, these stocks can be accumulated. But NBFCs for a bet are likely to underperform. So, that should be kept in mind. For the moment, the best stocks are in the commodities space."
Tags  Ashwani Gujral ashwanigujral.com Sonata Software Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Asian Paints Petronet LNG Indraprastha Gas Edelweiss Financial Services

