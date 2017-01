Buy Snowman Logistics, BEL, Jain Irrigation: Mitesh Thacker

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "I have all buy calls but most of them are from the midcap side. Snowman Logistics had a very strong price and volume action yesterday. I would recommend a buy with a stop loss at Rs 52.50 for targets of around Rs 60." Bharat Electronics (BEL) appears to have completed a pullback and getting into a buy mode again. Buy this one with a stop loss below Rs 1,400 and look for targets of Rs 1,470," he said."Also, a buy on Jain Irrigation Systems with a stop loss below Rs 88 and I would look for targets close to about Rs 98-99 on the upside. Sharda Cropchem had a good swing break out. That is a buy with a stop loss at Rs 460 for targets of Rs 525." DB Corp is a buy as well. Keep stop loss below Rs 360 and look for targets close to about Rs 395."