Buy Snowman Logistics, BEL, Jain Irrigation: Mitesh Thacker

According to Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com, one may buy Snowman Logistics, Bharat Electronics, Jain Irrigation Systems, Sharda Cropchem and DB Corp.
Jan 04, 2017, 09.20 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Snowman Logistics, BEL, Jain Irrigation: Mitesh Thacker

According to Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com, one may buy Snowman Logistics, Bharat Electronics, Jain Irrigation Systems, Sharda Cropchem and DB Corp.

Buy Snowman Logistics, BEL, Jain Irrigation: Mitesh Thacker

According to Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com, one may buy Snowman Logistics, Bharat Electronics, Jain Irrigation Systems, Sharda Cropchem and DB Corp.

Mitesh Thacker (more)

, miteshthacker.com |

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "I have all buy calls but most of them are from the midcap side. Snowman Logistics had a very strong price and volume action yesterday. I would recommend a buy with a stop loss at Rs 52.50 for targets of around Rs 60."

" Bharat Electronics (BEL) appears to have completed a pullback and getting into a buy mode again. Buy this one with a stop loss below Rs 1,400 and look for targets of Rs 1,470," he said.

"Also, a buy on Jain Irrigation Systems with a stop loss below Rs 88 and I would look for targets close to about Rs 98-99 on the upside. Sharda Cropchem had a good swing break out. That is a buy with a stop loss at Rs 460 for targets of Rs 525."

" DB Corp is a buy as well. Keep stop loss below Rs 360 and look for targets close to about Rs 395."

Tags  Mitesh Thacker miteshthacker.com Snowman Logistics Bharat Electronics Jain Irrigation Systems Sharda Cropchem DB Corp
Buy Snowman Logistics, BEL, Jain Irrigation: Mitesh Thacker

