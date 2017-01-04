Jan 04, 2017, 09.20 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
According to Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com, one may buy Snowman Logistics, Bharat Electronics, Jain Irrigation Systems, Sharda Cropchem and DB Corp.
Buy Snowman Logistics, BEL, Jain Irrigation: Mitesh Thacker
Mitesh Thacker (more)
, miteshthacker.com |
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.