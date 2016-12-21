Buy, sell, hold: 9 cherry picked stocks for your portfolio

Kotak's preferred picks are ITC, Britannia Industries, Colgate Palmolive, GSK Consumer and Bajaj Corp.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Dec 21, 2016, 03.09 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy, sell, hold: 9 cherry picked stocks for your portfolio

Kotak's preferred picks are ITC, Britannia Industries, Colgate Palmolive, GSK Consumer and Bajaj Corp.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Buy, sell, hold: 9 cherry picked stocks for your portfolio

Kotak's preferred picks are ITC, Britannia Industries, Colgate Palmolive, GSK Consumer and Bajaj Corp.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Moneycontrol Bureau

Here are nine stocks that brokerage firms are watching out:

PFC , REC

UBS says Power Finance Corporation and Rural Electrification Corporation look inexpensive, with healthy return on equities & over 5 percent dividend yields.

The brokerage house has increased target price on PFC to Rs 150 from Rs 145 and raised target on REC to Rs 165 from Rs 145.

Consumer space

Kotak says consumer universe underperformed the broader markets by 1 percent and 13 stocks of 23 under coverage underperformed over the past month.

It further say raw material trends were broadly inflationary with high inflation in agri inputs while pricing, promotional activity and launches witnessed a dull month.

Despite correction, sector valuations remain rich at 31x FY18 earnings, the brokerage house feels.

Kotak's preferred picks are ITC , Britannia Industries , Colgate Palmolive , GSK Consumer and Bajaj Corp .

Microfinance

Antique Stock Broking has a buy rating on Equitas Holdings with a target price of Rs 217 and Bharat Financial Inclusion with a target of Rs 911.

Maharashtra government has ordered special investigation team to probe violations by non-banking finance companies-micro financial institutions (MFIs).

Local political interference has always been a risk factor for the sector, the brokerage house says, adding violations referred could come from moneylenders or fringe MFIs.

Tags  Power Finance Corporation Rural Electrification Corporation UBS Kotak ITC Britannia Industries Colgate Palmolive (India) GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Bajaj Corp Equitas Holdings Bharat Financial Inclusion Antique Stock Broking

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Buy, sell, hold: 9 cherry picked stocks for your portfolio

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login