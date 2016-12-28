Buy, sell, hold: 5 stocks that you can buy for smart gains

Morgan Stanley maintains overweight target on Maruti with target price at Rs 5899 per share as bookings improved in December.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Dec 28, 2016, 06.13 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy, sell, hold: 5 stocks that you can buy for smart gains

Morgan Stanley maintains overweight target on Maruti with target price at Rs 5899 per share as bookings improved in December.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Buy, sell, hold: 5 stocks that you can buy for smart gains

Morgan Stanley maintains overweight target on Maruti with target price at Rs 5899 per share as bookings improved in December.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Here are five stocks that you can watch out today.

India infra stocks

CLSA says USD 25 billion capex plan will benefit construction majors and USD 15 billion infra projects started in Mumbai will drive construction boom. Key beneficiaries of this capex shall be companies like L&T , J Kumar Infra & NCC . It continues to see infra capex picking up, led by the public sector.

Maruti

Morgan Stanley maintains overweight target on it with target price at Rs 5899 per share as bookings improved in December. Bookings were up 7 percent in first 22 days of December with rural retail sales up 18 percent in first 22 days of December versus 11 percent growth in April-November. It says Maruti is the first company to report rural pick up while blended discounts are similar to levels seen last December.

ONGC

Credit Suisse assumes coverage with a neutral rating with target price of Rs 176.67 per share. 

Tags  Larsen and Toubro J Kumar Infraprojects NCC Maruti Suzuki India Oil and Natural Gas Corporation

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Buy, sell, hold: 5 stocks that you can buy for smart gains

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login