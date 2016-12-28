Buy, sell, hold: 5 stocks that you can buy for smart gains

Dec 28, 2016, 06.13 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Morgan Stanley maintains overweight target on Maruti with target price at Rs 5899 per share as bookings improved in December.
Maruti
Morgan Stanley maintains overweight target on it with target price at Rs 5899 per share as bookings improved in December. Bookings were up 7 percent in first 22 days of December with rural retail sales up 18 percent in first 22 days of December versus 11 percent growth in April-November. It says Maruti is the first company to report rural pick up while blended discounts are similar to levels seen last December.
ONGC
Credit Suisse assumes coverage with a neutral rating with target price of Rs 176.67 per share.
