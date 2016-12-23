Buy, sell, hold: 4 stocks analysts recommend to watch out

Here are seven stocks that analysts recommend to watch out:

Sun Pharma

Bank of America Merrill Lynch has lowered its target price on the stock to Rs 750 & lowered assigned P/E multiple of 20x against 21x following cut in earnings estimates.

It has reduced its forecasts by 6-5 percent for FY18-19 in-line with estimates indicated earlier as it feels complete response letter to its subsidiary SPARC (Sun Pharma Advanced Research) from USFDA for Xelpros indicates likely delay in resolution for Halol plant that has been under import alert.

According to the brokerage house, complete resolution of Halol might now be delayed by another 6-9 months.

It has reiterated buy rating on the stock due to cheaper valuations, but prefers Lupin.

Meanwhile, Macquarie says Sun Pharma is the preferred pick among the large cap names with a target price of Rs 850.

It has maintained outperform rating on the stock as it feels the company is best positioned for specialty transition.

Strong execution, free cash flow generation and niche pipeline offer good entry opportunity, though resolution of Halol remains a catalyst for the company, Macquarie says.

Amara Raja , Exide Industries

Kotak has maintained sell rating on Amara Raja Batteries and Exide Industries with target price of Rs 765 and Rs 165, respectively as it says slower revenue growth remains its key concern for battery companies.

It expects revenue growth of battery company to slow down over next three years.

Significant increase in lead prices will lead to cap in EBITDA margin and could lead to some downside risks, Kotak feels.

"Valuations are demanding but we don't factor in weaker medium-term growth prospects," the brokerage house says.

Coromandel International

UBS has retained a buy call on Coromandel International with a target price of Rs 325 as it believes the stock is attractively valued at FY18 PE of 14x.

High share of unique-grade and operating leverage will aid fertiliser earnings, it says, adding margin in the business should recover aided by lower channel inventories and lower subsidy dues.

It feels significant upside potential from non-subsidy business is not priced in. USB expects crop protection business EBIT to grow at 22 percent CAGR over FY17-19.