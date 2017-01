Buy RPG Life, PTC India, PC Jeweller: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " RPG Life Sciences is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 520 for target of Rs 545. PTC India is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 74 for target of Rs 86. PC Jeweller is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 400 for target of Rs 430.""Stocks which fall a whole lot often see pullbacks and large pullbacks. It won't be very extra ordinary if Just Dial gets back to about Rs 440-450, but again you will see declines which will make fresh lows. So, once this rally ends, I think you will again have shorting opportunities on Just Dial," he said. Jubilant Life Sciences is a nice portfolio stock. At some point it will be at four digits. As far as Bharat Financial Inclusion is concerned, I think this will be a poor year for financials. So, going by that logic if we come back and correct towards say Rs 575-580 only from there you should expect a fresh strong rally because the space is going to be murky.""Wherever there is controversy, confusion you don’t tend to get very smooth moves as you can see in banking. So, for the moment I don’t think it is a great idea unless you are a very long-term investor to look at Bharat Financial."