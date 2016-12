Sanjiv Bhasin of IIFL told CNBC-TV18, "We have a buy on Reliance Industries in the upstream companies in the energy pack and that along with the Indraprastha Gas (IGL) on the gas front are two of our top picks. We have had a buy on Infosys closer to Rs 920 but Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is our big overweight along with HCL Tech and Mindtree .""Mindtree, in the midcap space in the tech basket, we think can give you more bank for the buck. So, around that Rs 470-480 level, Mindtree becomes a very good buy for a target of Rs 550. I think if we had to buy the top four stocks then Infosys definitely would be one of the top two," he added.: Reliance Industries has acquired management control of Network18, which owns TV18 Broadcast and moneycontrol.com.