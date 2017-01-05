Buy RIL, Infosys, Motherson Sumi, Bharat Financial: Sukhani

Jan 05, 2017, 11.56 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy RIL, Infosys, Motherson Sumi, Bharat Financial: Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Reliance Industries, Infosys, Motherson Sumi Systems and Bharat Financial Inclusion.

Sudarshan Sukhani (more)

Technical Analyst, s2analytics.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "All the stocks I have today are for buying. There are two heavy weights - Reliance Industries and  Infosys , both suggest very attractive chart patterns and both have been outperformers in the recent mild correction that we saw. So, we should go with heavy weights. Buy Reliance and Infosys." 

"The other is the auto ancillary stock - Motherson Sumi Systems which is part of the midcap universe. Primarily, today we should remain on the long side," he said.

" HDFC has been an underperformer, that is a pity. At this point, I don’t think we should be trading the stock because we don’t want to go against that trend. The trend is up and HDFC is not given us any buy signal, we don’t want to short it. At some point whenever it gives a pattern, it will be a buy. I wouldn’t short it at all." 

"My sense is that the V-shaped rally that we have seen in Bharat Financial Inclusion tells us that it will be able to cross this trendline and overcome the resistances sooner or later. So, at this point I would be a buyer in Bharat Financial. There is a trendline and it is coming exactly at where the price is today. I am banking on the fact that it will be crossed."
Disclosure: Reliance Industries owns Network 18 that publishes Moneycontrol.com

Tags  Sudarshan Sukhani s2analytics.com Reliance Industries Infosys Motherson Sumi Systems Bharat Financial Inclusion Housing Development Finance Corporation

