Dec 30, 2016, 09.30 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one can buy Reliance Industries, Coromandel International and GSFC and advises selling Divis Labs and Sun Pharma.
Buy RIL, Coromandel Intl, GSFC; sell Sun Pharma: Ashwani Gujral
Ashwani Gujral (more)
Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
Disclosure: Reliance Industries owns Network 18 that publishes Moneycontrol.com.
