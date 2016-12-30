Buy RIL, Coromandel Intl, GSFC; sell Sun Pharma: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one can buy Reliance Industries, Coromandel International and GSFC and advises selling Divis Labs and Sun Pharma.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Dec 30, 2016, 09.30 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy RIL, Coromandel Intl, GSFC; sell Sun Pharma: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one can buy Reliance Industries, Coromandel International and GSFC and advises selling Divis Labs and Sun Pharma.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Buy RIL, Coromandel Intl, GSFC; sell Sun Pharma: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one can buy Reliance Industries, Coromandel International and GSFC and advises selling Divis Labs and Sun Pharma.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments

Ashwani Gujral (more)

Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " Reliance Industries has been looking extremely positive and that is one largecap which could help the Nifty move higher, so this is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,050 and target of Rs 1,100. Finally, all fertilisers stocks are doing well, so Coromandel International is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 280 and target of Rs 296. Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 93 and target of Rs 106."

"You have to be with those sectors where people are saying these sectors are doing well. I have a bias towards fertilisers stocks today. Both, Divis Laboratories and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries are looking extremely weak. Pharmaceutical could go down even further, so it is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 800 and target of Rs 765. Sun Pharma is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 620 and target of Rs 595," he said.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries owns Network 18 that publishes Moneycontrol.com.

Tags  Ashwani Gujral ashwanigujral.com Reliance Industries Coromandel International Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Divis Laboratories Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Buy RIL, Coromandel Intl, GSFC; sell Sun Pharma: Ashwani Gujral
sunram70
New Member
1 Follower
Reliance

Price when posted: BSE: Rs. 1080.60 NSE: Rs. 1080.50

I WILL HOLD SUN PHARMMA.
  2 replies

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.