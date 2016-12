Buy RIL, Coromandel Intl, GSFC; sell Sun Pharma: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " Reliance Industries has been looking extremely positive and that is one largecap which could help the Nifty move higher, so this is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,050 and target of Rs 1,100. Finally, all fertilisers stocks are doing well, so Coromandel International is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 280 and target of Rs 296. Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 93 and target of Rs 106.""You have to be with those sectors where people are saying these sectors are doing well. I have a bias towards fertilisers stocks today. Both, Divis Laboratories and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries are looking extremely weak. Pharmaceutical could go down even further, so it is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 800 and target of Rs 765. Sun Pharma is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 620 and target of Rs 595," he said.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries owns Network 18 that publishes Moneycontrol.com.