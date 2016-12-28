Dec 28, 2016, 01.14 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Reliance Industries, TCS and Maruti Suzuki.
Buy Reliance Industries, TCS, Maruti Suzuki: Sudarshan Sukhani
Sudarshan Sukhani (more)
Technical Analyst, s2analytics.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
