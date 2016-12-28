Buy Reliance Industries, TCS, Maruti Suzuki: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Reliance Industries, TCS and Maruti Suzuki.
Dec 28, 2016, 01.14 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Sudarshan Sukhani (more)

Technical Analyst, s2analytics.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "Focus on the stocks that could outperform starting with Reliance Industries . The stock was in a sideways consolidation when this market was falling. That is good news and it tells us that it is not willing to correct, so buy Reliance."

"The second of the trade is TCS another blue-chip. IT is already on a roll and its charts suggest that IT is just on the verge of a significant break out on the upside. That could be supported by fundamental reasons and also of course technically we are looking at a cheerful movement. So, TCS is my second buying opportunity," he said.

"Third is Maruti Suzuki , it has been an outperformer in the Index and in the auto sector it is doing very well. So there are three blue-chips buying ideas for the week, rather than the Nifty focus on good quality stocks."
Disclosure: Reliance Industries owns Network 18 that publishes Moneycontrol.com.

Tags  Sudarshan Sukhani s2analytics.com Reliance Industries Tata Consultancy Services Maruti Suzuki India

