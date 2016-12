Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " Reliance Industries is showing a bit of an upside, so that is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,050, target of Rs 1,085. Voltas is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 312, target of Rs 297.""Today even technology stocks are coming down. So, Infosys is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 1,010, target of Rs 965," he added.: Reliance Industries has acquired management control of Network18, which owns TV18 Broadcast and moneycontrol.com.